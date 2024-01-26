New photos show getaway car used in 2022 Atlantic Beach murder of an Apex man

Newly released video could help lead police to an arrest in the murder of an Apex man.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation released new images of a getaway car believed to be connected to the murder of an Apex man that happened in the summer of 2022 in Atlantic Beach.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Randy Miller was loading up his truck to go fishing when someone snuck up behind him and stabbed him to death.

Before the stabbing, police said surveillance cameras captured other people in the neighborhood walking down the street and trying to break into cars.

The crime was the first murder in Atlantic Beach in a decade. It was only the third in the town's entire history.

According to ABC affiliate WCTI, investigators said some of the suspects used a silver or lightly colored Volkswagen CC, manufactured between 2013 and 2017 to leave the scene.

Assistant Special Agent Nick Deming said, "It has been a year and a half ago, but we're not stopping as you can see, and we're going to continue to move forward until this is solved one day."

Randy's wife, Susan Miller was optimistic about the new break in the case.

"Is it big? Not big, but it is something. It is good that they're locking in on the car. If it will bring in tips, I'll be very thankful, and it would be great if someone does say 'Yes, I know the person.'" said Susan.

Miller's wife also voiced her desire for closure.

"Before I go to bed at night, I pray they catch this horrible person because like I said, he needs to pay," she said.

A $55,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. If you think you can help, you're asked to call the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-300-6860.