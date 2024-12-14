Rapper Ludacris almost blows cover at jury duty: VIDEO

Rapper Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, almost blew his cover at jury duty in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

Rapper Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, almost blew his cover at jury duty in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

Rapper Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, almost blew his cover at jury duty in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

Rapper Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, almost blew his cover at jury duty in Atlanta, Georgia this week.

ATLANTA -- Rapper Ludacris was nearly called out while trying to stay incognito at jury duty in Atlanta this week.

Dressed in a hoodie, sunglasses, and face mask, Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, posted a video on Instagram about how he was dismissed.

Bridges laughed that no one knew who he is, until a woman walking by told him that he looked like Ludacris.

Bridges joked that he wishes he was the rapper, so he would not have to be there.

He even said he should join a Ludacris look-alike contest to try and win some money.

