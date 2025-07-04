Highest level recall issued on organic blueberries sold in NC over listeria concerns: FDA

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious recall alert that exclusively impacts consumers in North Carolina.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries shipped to the state due to potential listeria contamination.

The agency has classified the recall as the highest risk level. This comes after the first recall, which was issued on June 9th.

The blueberries were produced by Alma Pak International in Atlanta, Georgia. The original recall was issued after routine testing of the facility found positive results of Listeria, according to the FDA.

The affected batch is marked with Lot numbers 13325 G1060 and 13325 G1096.

The recalled blueberries were shipped to one customer in the state, according to the FDA.

There's no word on whether that customer was a store, restaurant, or some other entity.

