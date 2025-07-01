Residents of Swain County shocked after sheriff arrested

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents in Swain County expressed shock following the arrest of the county sheriff.

On Friday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee Indian Police arrested 72-year-old Curtis Cochran. He faces multiple charges, including sexual battery and solicitation to commit prostitution.

He also faces charges under the Cherokee code, including two counts of oppression in office and one count of abusive sexual contact.

Many people in the western North Carolina county were surprised by the arrest.

"Wow, I did not know this," said resident Patti Griffith. "I hate to see this and hear this for a leader of our community that we depend on for keeping us safe and taking care of our community for these same kinds of crimes."

Alldon Phillips, an employee at The Chocolate Shop, added: "I couldn't believe that someone in power like that would do something like that."

Under state law, the chief deputy will now serve as acting sheriff while the vacancy of Cochran is being filled.

