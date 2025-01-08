R.L. Stine dishes on David Schwimmer's 'Goosebumps' character

'Goosebumps' author R.L. Stine discusses the Disney+ series, his hilarious fans and an iconic legacy

R.L. Stine is a name synonymous with 90s horror. Now, Disney+'s "Goosebumps" show is bringing his work to life in a new season of the anthology series.

On The Red Carpet had the chance to speak with Stine about "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," a favorite piece of fan mail and his incredible legacy.

In "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," twins Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin Brewer (Sam McCarthy) are sent to spend a summer with their divorced dad (David Schwimmer). The twins quickly find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Watch the trailer here.

The official trailer for "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" was revealed at NY Comic Con. The next season, starring David Schwimmer, premieres Jan. 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. Disney+/Hulu

Like the season before it, this season draws on elements from some of Stine's most popular stories, including "Stay Out of the Basement," "The Haunted Car," "Monster Blood" and more.

Stine told us what we can expect from Schwimmer's character.

"Well, he's a good, useless father, which is what we want in 'Goosebumps.' All the parents in 'Goosebumps' books, they're useless," he noted.

Since their release, the "Goosebumps" novels have been adapted into several TV series, films, video games and comic books, inspiring a loyal fanbase.

To this day, Stine receives fan mail from new readers. He recounted a recent letter he read.

"Dear R.L. Stine, you are my second favorite author." He paused. "That was the whole letter. That was it! Talk about keeping you in suspense, right?"

As generations grow up, Stine has found himself writing for a new audience.

"When people come to a 'Goosebumps' movie, or they come to my book signings, and it's a 30, 35-year-old and they bring their kids who are also into it, that's so wonderful! I just, I'm really lucky, I think."

"I'm waiting for someone to say 'My grandmother loves your books.' Right? That's when I quit!" He joked, "I'm going to be 112 and I'll still be writing this stuff."

We responded, "And people will still be loving it!"

"I hope! I hope!" he said.

"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" premieres Friday, January 10 on Disney+.

