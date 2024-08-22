Orange County man cited for gun offense after Trump rally in Asheboro

It was Trump's first outdoor campaign event away from one of his properties since the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman tried to assassinate him.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County man was cited Wednesday in a gun incident after former President Donald Trump's campaign stop in Asheboro.

Asheboro Police said the incident happened away from the event site and after it had concluded and attendees were leaving.

Police began investigating after they said rumors began spreading that a man had pointed a gun at another person and made threats. After investigating, police deemed it an apparent road-rage incident and officers working the event quickly detained a suspect, Robert Richard Castona Jr., 79, of Hillsborough.

Police said a weapon was displayed from inside a car but not pointed at anyone. They also said Castona made no known threats.

Because of those facts, police said, the case did not meet the standards for any violations of North Carolina General Statutes related to typical weapons, assault or threat offenses.

Castona was charged with a violation of NC General Statute 14-277.2, "Weapons at Parades, etc., prohibited." He was given a citation and released pending a court appearance on Sept. 16.

The rally, held at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame, was Trump's first outdoor campaign rally since he was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.