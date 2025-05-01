Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and more step out in support of children in foster care

The Alliance For Children's Rights 33rd Annual Champions For Children Gala took place in Beverly Hills.
It's all for the children.
Several stars stepped out to attend The Alliance For Children's Rights 33rd Annual Champions For Children Gala, an organization dedicated to supporting children in foster care.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars (and happy couple) Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney were the hosts for the evening. They were joined on the red carpet by Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.
Actress, writer and filmmaker Ally Walker and her husband, FX Chairman Jon Landgraf received the Champions for Children Award.
"It's a wonderful organization that advocates for children in the foster care system, homeless youth, and does so on a policy level and also on a day-to-day level," Walker said.
"To have advocates there for you, to show you what's possible, to make sure your rights are protected, to make sure the kids get the services the kids need, the families get the support they need makes all the difference in the world for these young people," said Jen Braun, President and CEO of the Alliance for Children's Rights.
The Walt Disney Company was a sponsor of the gala.