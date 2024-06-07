Mother charged with murder after toddler dies at Moore County home, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was charged with murder after an investigation into her child's death. the Moore County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

On May 30, deputies went to a call of an unresponsive 18-month-old at a home on Spies Road, in Robbins. The toddler was taken to Moore Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The sheriff's office said the mother, 26-year-old Princes Jasmine McAllister is accused of leaving the child unattended for hours and lying to investigators.

McAllister was initially charged with one count of felony child abuse, one count of child neglect, and one count of resisting a public officer.

On Friday, investigators charged McAllister with one count of first-degree murder after obtaining what the sheriff's office said was additional evidence that she intentionally caused the girl's death.

McAllister was being held without bond at the Moore County Detention Center pending a court appearance on Wednesday.