UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center appoints new executive director

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center announced its new executive director.

Dr. Robert Ferris, who currently serves as director of the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, will take over beginning in October.

Ferris, a head and neck surgical oncologist, graduated from UNC with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He earned his medical degree and PhD in immunology from Johns Hopkins Medical School, where he also completed his residency, and was chief resident, in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery.

He succeeds Shelley Earp, MD, who announced he was stepping down in the fall of last year. Earp served as director twice from 1997-2014 and 2018-2024.

Ferris spoke with ABC11 about his experience and vision for the role.

"Bringing expertise in cancer immunotherapy, building recruitments in programs to be able to get that across the Triangle and across the state of North Carolina, where it's already happening and just strengthening that. But also being able to link the genomic and revolution in personalized therapy," he said.

Ferris' wife, Dr. Laura Ferris, is also coming to the health system and will serve as chair of the Department of Dermatology.