Moore County man wanted for animal cruelty after dog found dead, 2 others euthanized

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is wanted after deputies said they found a dead dog and two dogs that had been emaciated on his property.

According to the Moore County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, animal services responded to a call about a stray dog in the area of Woodglen Way.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a severely emaciated dog wandering the neighborhood. Neighbors told deputies where the dog was living.

Authorities said deputies found one dog dead and another in a similar condition to the dog they initially found at the home. After a day of providing care and treatment, deputies said the health of the two dogs continued to decline, and they were euthanized to prevent further suffering. No other animals were found at the home.

Investigators identified the dog's owner as Rodney Anthony Morrison. Deputies said they spoke to Morrison multiple times, asking him to return to the home, but he did not cooperate.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Morrison on three counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals.

"This is one of the worst cases of animal neglect and cruelty I've seen in many years," said Sheriff Ronnie Fields. "There is no excuse for the suffering these animals endured. I strongly encourage anyone who has information on Rodney Anthony Morrison's whereabouts to contact our office immediately."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rodney Anthony Morrison is urged to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-2931, submit a tip on the Moore County Sheriff's Office App, or submit a tip anonymously via the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.