Announcement for new Raleigh police chief expected soon

The three finalists, one from RPD's own ranks answered questions from the public as they vied to be chosen as the new chief of police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the last full day on the job for Raleigh's top cop.

After 28 years in law enforcement, Chief Estella Patterson is set to retire Saturday.

There will be a farewell luncheon Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Who will take her place?

The Raleigh city manager is expected to announce who will lead the department Friday or Saturday.

The community had the opportunity to meet the three finalists for the job this week:



Raleigh Police Department Deputy Chief Rico Boyce, the sole internal finalist and a 25-year veteran of the department

Sonia Russell, the current commander of Crime Control Strategies for the Detroit Police Department

Joshua Wallace, a commander in the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Counter-Terrorism.

During a sit down with Eyewitness News, Patterson shared she wanted the next chief to bring the same level of support and energy to the department.

"I brought an energy encouraging them to say, 'Yeah, we are the police, we have a fundamental duty to make sure that our community is safe. We have to do everything to ensure that,'" she said. "I put in a lot because I expect a lot in return...I think that energy has been fruitful for the organization."