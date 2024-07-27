2 people in custody after a multi-county chase exceeding 100 mph

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-county car chase ended in two people in custody Friday night.

It started just before 10 p.m. in Sampson County.

Deputies tried to stop a White Nissan Maxima traveling south on Highway 701. The driver then went westbound on I-40 toward Johnston County.

The chase continued into Harnett County. The driver then took exit 71 and headed back toward Sampson County.

Authorities said speeds exceeded 100 mph during the chase.

Deputies set up a stop stick before NC Highway 242 before Spivey's Corner. Before 10:30 p.m., the driver hit the stop stick, causing their tires to deflate.

The female driver is in custody, along with the male passenger. Their identities have not been released yet.

The chase lasted around 30 minutes.

