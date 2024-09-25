Man killed in shooting outside Clinton barbershop following argument

A dispute that escalated into gunshots left a man dead outside New Image Barbershop in Clinton.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting outside a Sampson County barbershop.

It happened Saturday in the 1300 block of Beaman Street in Clinton.

Police said Joseph Melvin, 37, of Roseboro, was shot following an argument that escalated outside New Image Barbershop.

Melvin was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported a possible suspect fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Police found the car and the owner and questioned him and a female passenger but have not made any arrests.

The Clinton Police Department said it continues to work the case and "piece together the events."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call the Clinton Police Department at (910) 592-3105. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the tip service by texting 847411 and starting the message with "tipcpd."

