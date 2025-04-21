24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Several people injured, including 2 children, in crash in Sampson County

Monday, April 21, 2025 10:26AM
Several injured, including 2 children, in Sampson Co. crash | Raw
Three of the victims were airlifted from the scene.

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sampson County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Fayetteville Highway in the town of Godwin.

After arriving, first responders said they found two drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles. Another person and two children -- both under the age of six -- were also found inside one of the vehicles.

Three of the victims were airlifted from the scene.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

