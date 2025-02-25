Man charged with murder after shooting, killing wife in Johnston County

ABC11 crews were on the scene Monday afternoon in Johnston County.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man shot and killed his wife Monday afternoon in Johnston County.

Around 4:30 p.m., Johnston County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a shooting in 12500 block of Buffalo Road in Clayton. They had received a call from someone who said they shot their wife.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at the address and found Roger Gray Preston, 81. He told authorities his wife was in the RV parked in the front yard of the home.

This is where deputies found Sandra Cobbler Preston, 77, dead with a gunshot wound.

As a result of the investigation, Roger was charged with murder. He is being held at the Johnston County Detention Center without bond.

No further information was released.