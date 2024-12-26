10 displaced after apartment building fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 10 people were displaced after an apartment building fire the day after Christmas in Raleigh

It happened Thursday around 10 a.m. at Sandy Forks Place Condominiums. This is on Sandy Forks Road, just off Falls of Neuse Road.

According to Raleigh Fire Department, 40 firefighters were sent to put out the blaze. They found the fire on the first floor of the building. It was ruled accidental and involved an HVAC unit.

The entire building was evacuated, but luckily, the fire did not spread far.

"It was contained to the ceiling and floor of the first and second level," Roberts Hodge with RFD said. "Of course, it's hard. I'm sure everyone wants to spend time with their families inside today, but they should be able to get back inside pretty quick."

Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

