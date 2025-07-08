NTSB discusses deadly Lee County plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into an airplane crash that killed a family of four.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into an airplane crash that killed a family of four.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into an airplane crash that killed a family of four.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into an airplane crash that killed a family of four.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading an investigation into an airplane crash that killed a family of four.

The Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field Monday afternoon in Lee County near Raleigh Executive Jetport.

Travis Buchanan, 35, his wife, Candace Buchanan, 35, and their two children died.

The family owned Buchanan Farms in Lee County and operated a produce stand.

The NTSB opened its investigation Tuesday and will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. at Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App