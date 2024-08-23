Wake County Schools implement 24-7 anonymous tip line for student safety

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traditional calendar schools begin next week, and student safety will be top of mind.

Wake County schools are now using the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System. It was created by parents whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook massacre and has grown nationwide.

The app provides "a holistic solution to school prevention... featuring (a) educational program, easy-to-use technology, ongoing curriculum and sustainability support." It teaches students, teachers and administrators how to recognize the signs of at-risk behaviors, especially within social media.

It also provides an 24-7 anonymous tip line. Students and staff can submit tips online, through an app or by calling the hotline. All tips are sent to designated school leaders, and when necessary to local 911 dispatchers, who respond to protect student safety.

Cumberland County Schools has been using 'Say Something' since 2020, and the district said it has helped better protect students and care for their mental health.

"We have had a number of cases where children or kids were suicidal or express a self-harm and some of their peers used See Something Say Something to actually bring that to our attention, and so counselors were able to get involved and actually have some hospitalizations to intervene in that," Hall said.