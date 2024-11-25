Rev. Dr. William Barber and civil rights organizations to speak on SB 282 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reverend Dr. William Barber and several civil rights organizations will speak out Monday against Senate Bill 282.

The news conference starts at 11 a.m. at the NC General Assembly. Organizations include NC Poor People's Campaign, Forward Justice and NC Black Alliance.

The bill would provide $227 million toward disaster relief efforts in western North Carolina. However, the new legislation would also strip power from the incoming Democratic governor and Democratic attorney general. It would also reduce the window to fix provisional ballots after Election Day.

SB 282 quickly passed the Republican-controlled state House and Senate last week. Former Governor Pat McCrory and some Democrats have come out calling the bill an unconstitutional power grab.

The Senate voted along party lines for the measure, which would among other things, alter yet again how the State Board of Elections is appointed.

