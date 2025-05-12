Warning issued about pine straw, mulch door-to-door scheme, intimidation tactics in Wake County

Seniors lost $4.8 billion in 2024 to scammers, according to a report released Wednesday by the FBI.

Seniors lost $4.8 billion in 2024 to scammers, according to a report released Wednesday by the FBI.

Seniors lost $4.8 billion in 2024 to scammers, according to a report released Wednesday by the FBI.

Seniors lost $4.8 billion in 2024 to scammers, according to a report released Wednesday by the FBI.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- It seems that some people have made it a full-time job to scheme others out of their honestly earned full-time pay. Take the latest one, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert about pine straw.

A recent Facebook post from the sheriff's office says, "We want to warn residents about a scam involving door-to-door pine straw or mulch sales."

The Scam

Scammers are approaching homeowners with a story about having leftover pine straw from a previous job and offering it at a discounted rate, the sheriff's office states in the post.

Once the homeowner agrees, the scammer lays down significantly more product than discussed and requests more money.

They then demand hundreds of dollars in extra payment, often using pressure or intimidation tactics, the sheriff's office says.

SEE ALSO | Seniors lost $4.8 billion to scammers in 2024

How to Protect Yourself

As with protecting yourself and your money in any case, the sheriff's office recommends:



Get estimates in writing before any work begins; it's recommended to get at least three.

Ask for a business card and a valid business license.

Don't hesitate to say no and close the door.

Bonus tip: If something feels off, trust your instincts and call your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Video playing is from a previous story

SEE ALSO | Scammer uses Raleigh shelter's address for fake cat adoption