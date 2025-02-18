Snow day for most students across central NC | LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School delays and closings are rolling for Thursday as conditions worsen across central North Carolina due to snow, sleet, and freezing rain that fell in different parts of the region on Wednesday.

List of school cancelations on Thursday. This list is based on the ones that have been entered into our closing system.

Duplin County Schools - Closed

Johnston County Public Schools - Closed

Wayne County Public Schools - Closed

O'Neal School - Closed

Many municipalities are also closing offices or limiting services on Thursday.

How to report a closure

If you are in charge of closings for a school or business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and serves as your passcode into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com (Please do not email closing information to this email address):