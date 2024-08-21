Schoolkids Records | Longtime Chapel Hill records store to close at end of year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A longtime record store in Chapel Hill made the tough decision to close its doors.

Stephen Judge, the owner of Schoolkids Records said the shop will close at the end of the year.

The Chapel Hill store has been open for more than 50 years.

Judge said having to close was like a death in the family.

He said family issues and economic challenges such as rising rent costs have taken their toll.

Liquidation sales are happening at the Chapel Hill shop on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The good news? The Raleigh location at 2237 Avent Ferry Road will remain open, and Judge said he was working on giving the Raleigh shop a refresh.

