Scripps National Spelling Bee features multiple spellers from NC

Seven students from central North Carolina competed in the preliminary rounds.

Seven students from central North Carolina competed in the preliminary rounds.

Seven students from central North Carolina competed in the preliminary rounds.

Seven students from central North Carolina competed in the preliminary rounds.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee is going on in Washington D.C. and there are plenty of students from North Carolina that were represented.

Seven students from central North Carolina competed in the preliminary rounds, but unfortunately not all of them made it to the next round.

Two contestants were eliminated in the first round.

Zachary Thurnher, from Cumberland County, misspelled prajna.

Antonella Guzman-Vazquez, from Harnett County, got tripped up on Aramaic.

Johannes Roxburgh, of Durham, was eliminated in the vocabulary round.

