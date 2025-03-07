New allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in sex trafficking case

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly forced employees to work long hours under threat of physical and reputational harm and forced at least one employee to engage in sex acts with him, according to a new indictment unsealed Thursday.

The second superseding indictment against Combs following his arrest last year on federal charges contains no new charges but includes additional allegations of forced labor under the racketeering conspiracy count.

According to the new indictment, Combs allegedly forced employees "to work long hours with little sleep" by using physical force, psychological harm, withholding money and threatening to harm their reputations.

Combs "caused these employees to believe they would be harmed -- including by losing their jobs -- if they did not comply with his demands," the second superseding indictment alleged. "With respect to one employee, Combs used physical force, psychological harm, financial harm and reputational harm, and /or threats of the same to cause the employee to engage in sex acts with Combs."

Combs is scheduled to be arraigned on the new indictment next week.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges and is scheduled to go on trial this spring.

Federal prosecutors said they do not expect the new indictment to affect the May 5 trial.

The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 and remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs is accused of transporting prostitutes across state lines to engage in prolonged sexual activities known as "freak offs," according to court filings.

He has denied all allegations made against him.

"Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY [ Southern District of New York ] ," his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement on Thursday in response to the superseding indictment. "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will."