Search on for driver who caused multiple crashes after chase, ran from car near Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is on the run after leading authorities on a chase that caused multiple crashes Tuesday afternoon near Wendell.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office and the Wendell Police Department are still searching for the driver who jumped and ran from his car.

The ordeal started about 4:50 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a speeding driver on US 64 and Rolesville Road.

The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued the car on US 64 to Lizard Lick Road where the driver struck another vehicle and hit the deputy's car near Lizard Lick Road and NC 97.

The driver still wouldn't stop and drove the wrong way down Wendell Boulevard.

The deputy called off the chase after that, but authorities spotted the suspect vehicle shortly afterward and again tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver kept going and crashed his car near W. Maggie Court and Wendell Falls Parkway, He then jumped out and ran away.

Despite the efforts of deputies, officers, and state troopers, the man remained on the run late Tuesday night.

