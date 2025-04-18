State commission helping wrongfully convicted inmates on budget chopping block

The budget, which passed this week, calls for a new investment in things such as education and health.

The budget, which passed this week, calls for a new investment in things such as education and health.

The budget, which passed this week, calls for a new investment in things such as education and health.

The budget, which passed this week, calls for a new investment in things such as education and health.

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission makes up a very small portion of the budget in the grand scheme of things with 13 full employees and a budget of $1.6 million dollars a year.

Advocates say it's important to righting injustices and makes it absolutely essential as the commission now finds itself on potentially on the chopping block in the Senate version of the budget.

One case was Willie Womble from Durham. He always said he was never in Granville County in 1975, where he was accused of killing a convenience store clerk and later sentenced to 80 years.

Decades later in 2014, when he spoke to the Innocence Inquiry Commission he said was beaten by a Durham cop and forced to sign a confession.

In the end, Womble became one of 16 people exonerated for crimes they didn't commit after the state's Innocence Inquiry Commission looked into their case. Most recently, just yesterday, announcing Clarence Roberts from Fayetteville is free from a murder he didn't commit in Robeson County.

Now the state commission that looked into their cases is on the chopping block.

"Well, I think it is shameful that this small allocation of resources in the state that has the potential to do so much good is being targeted and eliminated," says Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC.

She says what makes the commission unique it is one of the first of its kind as a state agency tasked with investigating claims of inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

Blagrove says because they have the power of the state behind them, they have more access to solving those cases than other private attorneys.

"The folks that are doing that investigation into wrongful convictions have access and have the authority and the power to go into local law enforcement agencies and demand to have the opportunity to search for evidence that that could be used to help prove someone's innocence. Private citizens, private attorneys do not have that same type of leverage." she says.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger argues getting rid of the program would save money.

"I think the idea is that there are other entities out there that do pretty much the same thing, that the amount of money that the funding, the number of positions are larger than them should be necessary," Berger said.

But supporters argue the work they do is priceless.

"Without resources like this, it is impossible for those people for many of those people to ever get back to freedom," Blagrove says.

The budget is still not finalized, the House will still need to create its own budget, and its unclear if the commission will still be cut in the House version.