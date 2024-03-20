Harnett County man's conviction overturned in murder of a 7-year-old after nearly 25 years

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man is out of prison after his murder conviction was overturned.

Quincy Amerson was behind bars for nearly 25 years.

His lawyers said it ultimately came down to there not being enough evidence to hold the conviction and a new analysis of the evidence and case at the time.

In 2001, a judge convicted a then 24- year old Amerson of murdering 7-year-old Sharita Rivera by running her over with his car multiple times.

However when professor Jim Coleman and his law students at Duke University got a hold of his case they found many inconsistencies with the evidence and story.

Coleman and his team then brought in a reconstruction expert to review the case again.

They agreed the original findings could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Amerson was guilty.

That's when they started the paperwork to free the now 49-year-old.

"It's a lot no I just, like, right now, I'm just trying to focus on the future, man. You know, try to forget about it. You can't forget about it. But for the time being, I'm just focused on the future, you know, doing the right thing, you know, being with the right people. And cherishing what I have," said Amerson.

ABC11 has reached to the district attorney but have not heard back.