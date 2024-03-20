Driver dies after car submerged at Streets at Southpoint pond; officer, firefighter injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver died after his car left the parking lot and crashed into a pond at The Streets at Southpoint late Tuesday afternoon.

A Durham firefighter and police officer sustained minor injuries during the rescue effort in the 6900 block of Fayetteville Road just before 6 p.m.

The car was half submerged with its front end in the pond. Durham police and firefighters entered the water and removed the driver.

Durham FD and Durham County EMS performed life-saving measures and took the driver to Duke University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

It wasn't clear what caused the vehicle to end up in the pond. The driver's cause of death has not been determined.

Durham Fire Battalion Chief Mitchell Morkunas said the firefighter and officer both had non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the crash contact Investigator J. Colquitt with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29450.