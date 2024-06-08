Search for possible drowning victim underway on Neuse River, sheriff's office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office and other water rescue agencies are searching for a possible drowning victim on the Neuse River.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to calls about a possible drowning near the Neuse River Greenway Trail and Loch Raven Parkway just after 4 p.m.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, authorities said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

