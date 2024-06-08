WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Search for possible drowning victim underway on Neuse River, sheriff's office says

WTVD logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 10:11PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office and other water rescue agencies are searching for a possible drowning victim on the Neuse River.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to calls about a possible drowning near the Neuse River Greenway Trail and Loch Raven Parkway just after 4 p.m.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, authorities said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

ALSO SEE: 2 teen girls among 3 swimmers attacked by sharks off Florida Panhandle

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW