Water rescue on Neuse River underway in Raleigh

Crews are searching for a man that went missing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water rescue is underway on the Neuse River in Raleigh.

The search began around 1:30 p.m. near the Loch Raven Pointe Apartments & Townhomes.

Chopper 11 captured a crew searching the water from New Bern Avenue to Interstate 87, which is in the eastern part of the city before you get to Knightdale.

Search crews also set up a command center Old Milburnie Road and Loch Raven Parkway to coordinate their efforts.

Initial reports suggested a man had gone missing in the river. Authorities in charge of the search have not yet released any information confirming or denying that report.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about this breaking news.