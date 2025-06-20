Search underway for missing fisherman at Jordan Lake in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY (WTVD) -- A search is underway for a missing fisherman at Jordan Lake in Chatham County on Thursday.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man was swept away by a current after falling into the river when he was fishing on the rocks below the B. Everett Jordan Dam.

Witnesses told officials that the current swept him away, and he has not been seen since.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies are working to find the man, whose identity has not been released.

"This is a difficult and emotional situation, and our thoughts are with the family as the search continues," said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. "We are using every resource available to assist in locating this young man."

Authorities said the area below the dam is known for swift currents and potentially hazardous footing. They are urging the public to exercise extreme caution in the area and to always wear a life vest when near the water.

