'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season two: the drama continues

Taylor and Jennifer give relationship updates, Miranda and Whitney want back into #MomTok and THAT scandal is back

#MomTok drama is at an all-time high in season two of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and the ladies can't wait for you to watch. Season two is streaming now on Hulu.

Secrets and lies. Drama and chaos. The new season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has all that and more!

"This is about a group of Mormons that go crazy. We have relationship dynamics, different friendship dynamics. We have drama. We have chaos. We have betrayal," Jessi Ngatikaura told On The Red Carpet at the show's season two premiere in Hollywood.

Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul and Layla Taylor are the ladies of "Mom Tok," a group of social media influencers who document their lives on TikTok. They went viral after Paul revealed she and her husband were "soft swinging." The scandal ended Paul's marriage and her friendship with Miranda McWhorter (another alleged participant), who left the MomTok fold. In season two, McWhorter wants back in and the scandal was back at the forefront.

"For the sake of #MomTok and being able to move forward, it was something that had to be talked about," added Taylor.

"I was ready to take the heat. I couldn't really blame the women for feeling the way that they did. So I was trying to give them grace in the situation and hopefully, in turn, received that as well," she said.

Relationships are also a focus in season two. Jennifer Affleck and her husband Zac were on the brink of breakup at the end of season one and we'll see them try to work it out.

"What you're going to see is just me really being authentic and vulnerable and I really show the truth of everything," Affleck said.

How are they doing now? "For sure together, love him!"

Paul's relationship with Dakota Mortensen was a big topic of conversation in season one and that continues in season two, with the couple hitting some dramatic roadblocks. So where do they stand now?

"Personally, I just want to do individual self healing and I feel we have a lot of individual issues and we can't come together and make it work with those still there," Paul revealed.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" had Hulu's most watched unscripted season premiere of 2024. And the ladies can't wait for viewers to watch more.

"I feel like we're really excited. I feel like we know more what to expect now after season one, at least for me I'm really excited to see it all play out on TV," Neeley said.

"I go back and forth, I get nervous, and I'm like, so excited that it's finally here. And I'm like, all right, I just want to see it," Matthews added.

As for how they'd describe this season?

"One word: Betrayal. Lots of betrayal," Engemann said.

"I would say true colors. You see some true colors," Leavitt said.

Season two of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.