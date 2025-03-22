Segway recalls 220K scooters due to fall hazard after multiple injuries reported

Segway is recalling 220,000 scooters due to a fall hazard, including their Ninebot MAX G30P and MAX G30LP kickscooters, the CPSC said.

Segway is recalling roughly 220,000 scooters due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P and MAX G30LP kickscooters.

The company said the folding mechanism can fail while in use and cause the handlebars or stem to fold, posing a falling hazard for the rider.

Segway said 20 people have been injured as a result of the issue -- and some even had broken bones.

Overall, the company received 68 reports of the folding mechanism failures.

The scooters were sold between January 2020 and February of this year online and at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Customers should stop using the scooters immediately and contact the company for more information.

More information is available at cpsc.gov.