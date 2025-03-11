Bill limiting state's AG from challenging President's executive orders set for 3rd reading in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bill drawing a lot of debate is set for its third reading in the Senate Chamber Tuesday.

Senate Bill 58 would block state Attorney General Jeff Jackson from challenging President Trump's executive orders.

It was passed along party lines on the second reading, and many are expecting the same for this third reading.

Senate Republicans said SB58 would re-establish the guardrails in the state attorney general office. They say Jackson is spending too much time focused on trying to invalidate executive order rather than primary responsibilities of fighting crime in North Carolina.

On the other hand, Democrats said this move would give up the right of the Attorney General to defend North Carolinians in court against federal government overreach.

Jackson has already challenged some of Trump's executive orders that would impact the state.

The Senate will convene at 9 a.m. in Raleigh.

