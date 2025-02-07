Serious crash backs up traffic on I-40 near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash shut down westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near Harrison Avenue in Cary on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at the Reedy Creek Overpass about 3:30 p.m.
Traffic was backed up all the way to Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. One car was off the road in a ditch.
Three lanes reopened around 4 p.m. One lane remains closed.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimated all lanes should be open by 6:30 p.m.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.