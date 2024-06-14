U.S Army parachute team instructor dies in non-duty related jump

Sgt. First Class Dominic Perry was from Moore County, NC.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A community is in mourning after a U.S. Army member and Golden Knights parachute team instructor from North Carolina died in a parachuting accident.

According to the military, Sgt. First Class Dominic Perry died in a parachute jump during a non-duty-related competition in Whiteville, Tennessee.

He was from Aberdeen, North Carolina located in Moore County.

Perry was an experienced parachutist and served more than four years with the Golden Knights, and 20 years in the U.S. Army.