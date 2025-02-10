Raleigh healthcare institute tackles heart health through CPR classes: 'Saves lives'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mekeisha Bradley has seen first-hand how cardiovascular disease causes cardiac arrest.

She saved two people's lives and it led her to launch Shades of Purple, a healthcare training institute where she is director and CEO. Bradley offers many services including CPR.

"You just want to go straight down. You want that steady beat. Yep, there you go," said Mekeisha Bradley. "Now in real-life situations, you'd always make sure your person in on the ground, like a hard, flat surface."

She walked ABC11 Eyewitness News through a CPR course. Bradley licenses and trains people in CPR.

"When we collapse we have about 30 percent oxygen left in our body. So, compressions is what's keeping our blood and oxygen going to our brain," she said.

Women and Heart Diseas

American Indians are one and a half times more likely to be diagnosed of coronary heart disease.

Black people have higher rates of cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure and obesity and are twice as likely to die from them.

Among Black women ages 20 and older, nearly 58 percent have high blood pressure.

"The issue is access to care," said UNC REX cardiologist Dr. Idil Aktan.

Ways to Fight Back

She said there are lifestyle changes you can make to prevent cardiovascular disease.

"I tell people exercise is better than any pill I can give them. Movement is a big one and it's a hard one for everybody," said Aktan.

Reducing sodium intake helps too, according to Aktan. This will help keep your heart healthy.

If you decide to take a CPR class, you'll have the tools to give someone else the best chance of survival.

"If you do it within that one to three minutes you are increasing their chances of survival as soon as you identify that someone needs it," said Bradley.