Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla and donates proceeds to NPR

The singer recently dumped her Tesla in protest of the company's owner, Elon Musk.

If it makes Sheryl Crow, happy it can't be that bad, right?

She posted a video that showed her waving goodbye to the electric vehicle as it was driven away on a flatbed.

In the caption Crow wrote, "My parents always said... you are who you hang out with."

"There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with," she wrote. "So long Tesla."

Crow added that she was donating the money to National Public Radio (NPR), which she wrote "is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth."

Musk, who is the richest man in the world, has faced criticism after President Donald Trump announced in November that Musk was being put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), formed to look for what the administration has said is fraud and waste in the government.

The tycoon has earned the moniker "President Musk" from those who see his actions as an overreach.

The House of Representatives panel working with DOGE recently sent a letter to the heads of both NPR and PBS demanding that they appear to testify on Capitol Hill regarding taking government funding to share what the panel referred to as "systemically biased content."

That hearing has not yet taken place.