Mexican Navy sailboat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, at least 19 injured: Officials

DUMBO, Brooklyn -- At least 19 people were injured, 4 seriously, after a Mexican Navy boat on a training cruise crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge, officials tell ABC News.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There are no fatalities as of now, the officials said.

There is no word on how many people were on board.

The Mexican Navy confirms that their ship Cuauhtémoc was involved.

The Cuauhtémoc, a training ship, was undertaking a maneuver in the East River.

Witness videos capture the ominous approach of the ship toward the bridge. In one video, a woman filming the ship on her phone can be heard wondering aloud if the ship might collide with the bridge. When the ship's mast strikes the bottom of bridge, she screams, "It crashed! It crashed!" in Spanish, and then, in English, as the ship continues to approach the Dumbo shore, "Stop! Stop!"

"Oh my God," she continues in English, and then, in Spanish, she says, "It crashed, it crashed. Run away from there," referring to people gathered on a pier where the ship seemed about to hit.

Members of the ship's crew are seen in the video dangling from ropes attached to the snapped mast of the ship.

NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA is on scene.

All of the injured were on the boat, officials say.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were shut down, but have since reopened.

NYC DOT inspections are ongoing, but currently there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

ABC News contributed to this report.