Shooting in Apex at Beaver Creek Commons was 'targeted' but chief asks for vigilance

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday for a shooting in Beaver Creek Commons that police said was not a random incident.

The incident happened in Kohl's parking lot on Wednesday.

One person was hurt, according to the Apex Police Department.

That person drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said the two people were known to one another.

"Nobody was going around Beaver Creek or anywhere in Apex going around shooting at vehicles or at people," Armstrong said. "This was targeted toward a specific vehicle and individual."

The shooting suspect is Kaleb Conner, who was taken into custody and booked into the Wake County Jail.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of a weapon in occupied property, discharging a firearm within city limits, and injury to personal property.

"We try and emphasize and reinforce to people: wherever they are, no matter how nice the neighborhood or reputation, we need everybody to be vigilant and pay attention to their surroundings," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the victim himself called 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apex Police Department.

Conner is due in court on Friday.

Armstrong said he does have officers that patrol Beaver Creek Commons but they can't be there at all times, and they need the community's help.

"Regardless of where you are if you hear gunfire there should be a level of concern and a level of alarm that everybody has," he said. "We try and emphasize and reinforce to people: wherever they are no matter how nice the neighborhood is or the reputation is we need everybody to be vigilant and pay attention to their surroundings."

Amit Upadhyay is a father and said he has to stay vigilant at all times.

"That's kind of a challenge for everyone and especially living in Apex which is one of the safest cities," he said. "It gives us a kind of a heads up that we have to stay vigilant all the time. Things can happen even in a city like Apex."