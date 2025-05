Raleigh home invasion escalates into shootout; suspect remains at large

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gorman Street.

Raleigh Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion that escalated into a shootout Monday morning.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the apartment and fired several shots, prompting the resident to return fire. No injuries were reported.

RPD have identified the suspect, who remains at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.