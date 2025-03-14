Slice Pie Co. opens new Raleigh Location on National Pi Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- March 14 is National Pi Day, celebrating the mathematical constant 3.14 represented by the Greek letter pi.

It's the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But in Raleigh, Pi Day is about actual pie.

Slice Pie Company is celebrating the grand opening of its new Raleigh location, fittingly on Pi Day.

The business is moving from a pop-up shop to the historic Oakwood district at 606 N. Person St.

"It's like the perfect day. We literally shut down the business in January and February and relaunched on Pi Day," said Kristen Mullins, owner of Slice Pie Co., often referred to as "the pie lady."

"The pies will be made in Graham and then distributed here at that facility. We're probably going to be able to make around 3,000 a day. We have our State Fair blue-ribbon apple pie and coconut cream. I can make any pie that you can think of."

Slice Pie Company is sharing its new space with cake bakery Sugar Euphoria.