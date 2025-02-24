Goldsboro resident suffers burn injuries in fire that destroys home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person suffered burn injuries in a Goldsboro house fire on Sunday.

Goldsboro firefighters responded just before 8:45 p.m. to a fire in the 100 block of S. Slocumb Street. They found heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

Nearly two dozen firefighters worked to search the residence and attack the fire. The blaze was brought under control in about half an hour.

The person living at the home had apparently gotten out and was found at a neighbor's house suffering from burns. Firefighters and Wayne County EMS provided first aid and the victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne and later to the UNC Burn Center.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Firefighters said the home was a total loss. The estimated dollar damage has not yet been determined. A neighboring structure sustained minor damage

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

