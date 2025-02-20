1 dead in crash involving around 50 vehicles on I-85 in Orange County

All lanes of I-40 west in Orange County were closed for several hours after a wreck on icy roads.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person died and several were injured Wednesday in a major crash on Interstate 40 West at the Interstate 85 connector in Orange County.

The Orange Rural Fire Department said it was alerted to the crash about 3 p.m.

Approximately 50 vehicles were involved in the crash as snow and ice covered the interstate.

All westbound lanes remain closed from Hillsborough to the merge with Interstate 85.

Those injured were all expected to recover.

Firefighters, EMS workers, and North Carolina state troopers were still at the scene Wednesday evening as tow trucks worked to clear vehicles from the roadway.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads if possible.