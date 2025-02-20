24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
1 dead in crash involving around 50 vehicles on I-85 in Orange County

BySydnee Scofield WTVD logo
Thursday, February 20, 2025 2:17AM
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person died and several were injured Wednesday in a major crash on Interstate 40 West at the Interstate 85 connector in Orange County.

The Orange Rural Fire Department said it was alerted to the crash about 3 p.m.

Approximately 50 vehicles were involved in the crash as snow and ice covered the interstate.

All westbound lanes remain closed from Hillsborough to the merge with Interstate 85.

LIVE UPDATES | Latest on the winter storm

Those injured were all expected to recover.

Firefighters, EMS workers, and North Carolina state troopers were still at the scene Wednesday evening as tow trucks worked to clear vehicles from the roadway.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

