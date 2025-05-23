New Food Vendors and The Soccer Tournament 2025 returns to WakeMed Soccer Park

Over the past two summers, TST has drawn more than 70,000 fans to WakeMed Soccer Park and is expected to welcome its largest crowds yet in 2025.

Over the past two summers, TST has drawn more than 70,000 fans to WakeMed Soccer Park and is expected to welcome its largest crowds yet in 2025.

Over the past two summers, TST has drawn more than 70,000 fans to WakeMed Soccer Park and is expected to welcome its largest crowds yet in 2025.

Over the past two summers, TST has drawn more than 70,000 fans to WakeMed Soccer Park and is expected to welcome its largest crowds yet in 2025.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In early June half the WakeMed Soccer park in Cary it will be filled with fans from all over the globe and players competing to win $1 million dollars. This year ABC11 got a sneak preview of the new food and drinks coming this with the vendors.

Over the past two summers, The Soccer Tournament (TST) has drawn more than 70,000 fan for the competition and it is expected to welcome its largest crowds yet in 2025.

In 2024 alone, the event generated $9.2 million in direct economic impact for the region.

This year the women's has doubled now there are 16 teams which doubles the amount of games to be played.

The field is headlined by reigning champion US Women, whose 2025 roster will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd joined US Women as a coach the last two years.

Team captain Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger will also play alongside Lloyd, marking the first time the former USWNT trio has shared the field since 2016.

And again 48 men's teams bringing the total number of matches to 134.

Nani FC, TST 2024's runner-up starring former Manchester United star and team namesake Luís Nani, will return to Cary with a roster that also features Portuguese futsal legend Ricardinho. Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero will bring some of the best players from his own 7v7 tournament in Argentina to headline Selección Potrero.

Other notable returning clubs will enter 7-a-side teams, including German clubs FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, rising League One side Wrexham Red Dragons, LaLiga's Villarreal CF, and popular semi-professional team Hashtag United.

The tournament lasts over 6 days with the winner takes all double header championship on June 9th.

Last year La BomBanera from Delaware for the men one and you may remember the US women's national team took home the million dollars

There are also a lot of new and returning food vendors:

Che Empanadas (Raleigh, NC) - Bringing a taste of Argentina to the Triangle, Che Empanadas specializes in handmade empanadas filled with savory, meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

San Matteo Pizzeria e Cucina (New York, NY) - Since 2010, San Matteo has served authentic Neapolitan pizza in New York. Now, they're bringing a taste of New York's pizza scene to the Triangle, offering a slice of Italy that's a favorite of both locals and VIPs.

PineWurst (Southern Pines, NC) - A veteran-owned food truck, Pine Wurst is Moore County's first German food truck, serving up bratwurst, schnitzel, and pretzels.

Lumpia Bros (Attleboro, Mass.) - This Filipino food truck brings the flavors of the Philippines to the Triangle, offering a variety of lumpia, pancit noodles, adobo bowls, and ube milkshakes.

Big Mike's BBQ (Cary, NC and Pittsboro, NC) - Big Mike's is highly regarded as NC Triangle and RTP area's best independent barbecue restaurant, serving up bold, smoky Southern favorites like pulled pork and ribs. They're a must-try for fans craving authentic Carolina BBQ.

Jerk Man Island Cuisine (Raleigh, NC) - Jerk Man Island Cuisine serves up authentic Jamaican soul food fusion, blending Southern comfort for a one-of-a-kind Caribbean experience.

Las Tortilleras (Los Angeles, CA) - A mobile vendor known for serving authentic Mexican street food, including tacos, quesadillas, and agua fresca, at festivals and events.

Two Roosters Ice Cream (Raleigh, NC, Durham, NC, and Cary, NC) - This fan-favorite ice cream shop brings small-batch, creative flavors made with local ingredients. Fans can try the TST x Two Rooster's custom Soccer Sammie, available only at TST.

Sunset Slush (Apex, NC) - Cool off with a colorful and refreshing Classic Italian ice from Sunset Slush, featuring a variety of fruity, frozen flavors.

Narrative Coffee (Raleigh, NC) - Fuel up with ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, and espresso drinks crafted by this popular Triangle-area roaster.

Dusty Donuts (Raleigh, NC) - Freshly fried mini donuts made right in front of you, Dusty Donuts offers a fun and interactive experience with classic and seasonal sugar coatings.

Popcorn Palooza (Chamblee, Ga) - Popcorn Palooza is a mobile popcorn vendor that offers a fun mix of sweet and savory flavors. Perfect for snacking while watching the action!

The vendors will represent the different players and athletes from around the world competing at TST

You can still buy tickets.