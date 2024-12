2 people rescued after small plane crash in South Carolina

The Coast Guard responded and sent a rescue swimmer to the crash in the southern part of the state.

The Coast Guard responded and sent a rescue swimmer to the crash in the southern part of the state.

The Coast Guard responded and sent a rescue swimmer to the crash in the southern part of the state.

The Coast Guard responded and sent a rescue swimmer to the crash in the southern part of the state.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVD) -- Two people were rescued after their small plane crashed into a marsh in South Carolina.

This happened Sunday near the Little Black River in the southern part of the state.

The Coast Guard responded and sent a rescue swimmer to check on the pilot and a passenger.

Neither were injured.

They were hoisted into the helicopter and flown to safety.