Raleigh Police respond to attempted bank robbery on Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after an incident at a bank on Monday.

It happened just after noon at South State Bank, 4901 Glenwood Ave.

Officers responded to a call of an attempted armed robbery. No other details were immediately released.

Investigators remained at the scene for several hours.

