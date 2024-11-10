St. Augustine's hosts celebration amid canceled on-campus homecoming

HBCU community members and alumni rally together to host a homecoming cookout for students at St. Augustine's University amid financial issues.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been a roller coaster of a year for students and staff at St Augustine's University, uncertain about the school's financial future, its accreditation and whether the doors would open this fall.

It's why amid it all, alumni wanted to make sure this fall was special for students.

"First of all, Falcon pride never dies," said Steven Williams.

Amid the HBCU's financial issues, students were told they weren't able to have homecoming on campus, so that's where Falcon alumni from years past stepped up.

"They're coming out here to basically let them know, look you didn't have a homecoming this year, so this your homecoming," Williams said.

Instead, they got creative, hosting a cookout at Martin Street Baptist Church just off campus.

Earlier this year, the school entered into a $7 million loan taken at a high interest rate of 24 percent from Gothic Ventures, LLP to help pay off debts, including payments to the U.S. Department of Education.

Leaving financial experts worried and alumni wondering what the place they love will look like.

"We have seen generations come through these gates, and I don't want to see that closed," said alum Nyishah Ewell.

It also makes them wonder if current students will have the same experience they did. But Senior Aaliyah Williams said Saturday made her realize she's not alone.

"Especially when we're going through such a difficult time and nobody knows what the outcome of the school it's very relieved to see people still care," Williams said.

Another area of concern from those financial experts was that faculty and staff were asked to sign NDAs to not talk about the financial situation at the university.

ABC11 has reached out to both the loan provider and the university for comment but has not heard back.