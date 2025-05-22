Stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuko shines in 'Father,' a new Hularious special streaming soon

She. Is. Father. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shines in her latest stand-up special "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father," coming to Hulu June 13.

Fans call her "Mother," but Atsuko is "Father."

That's the premise of comedian Atsuko Okatsuka's new Hulu stand-up comedy special, "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father."

With her distinctive bowl cut and unique style of comedy, "Father" showcases Okatsuka, who is "thriving professionally yet clueless about basics. A 7-year laundry hiatus and learning that marriage licenses precede weddings are just some hilariously relatable discoveries she shares in her special."

"My fans are always out there being like, 'Atsuko is mother. She is mother. She is mothering!' Oh, no, no, no. I am father," she says in the trailer.

Okatsuka is a comedian, actress and even a viral sensation (She started the #DropChallenge in 2022), and she's making waves by "blending joy with vulnerability and unforgettable storytelling."

"Father" is written, performed and executive produced by Atsuko Okatsuka. Additional executive producers include Ally Engelberg and Ryan Harper Gray, who also directed the special.

"Atsuko Okatsuka: Father" is the eighth Original special in Hulu's stand-up comedy slate, Hularious, and joins the talents of Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Ilana Glazer and more.

It premieres Friday, June 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.