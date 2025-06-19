Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 injured in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured one person on Sunday.

Raleigh police said the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Star Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers arrested Vincent Dasani Wesley on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/ inflict serious injury.